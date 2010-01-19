CNN.com Dances With Vice’s VBS.TV, Sub Pop Records in a Way Lou Dobbs Would Never Approve Of

Either CNN is getting insanely hip or VBS.TV, the video arm of gonzo-hip magazine and lifestyle brand Vice, and SubPop records, the Seattle label that launched Nirvana, have grown way up.

The two arbiters of all things rocking and youthful figuratively hoisted old man Turner atop a throng of music fans Tuesday night at Brooklyn music venue Public Assembly so he could crowd surf to the sounds of Handsome Furs, a Canadian electro-punk duo, the side project of slightly more popular indie outfit Wolf Parade front man Dan Boeckner and his partner Alexei Perry Cox.

The Furs are featured in the CNN.com/VBS.TV segment “Indie Asia: On tour with Handsome Furs.” Right now, the VBS.TV on CNN.com microsite is offering “The Vice Guide to Liberia.” The new “VBS.TV on CNN.com” will hold a prominent spot on CNN’s newly redesigned site and will show up on the CNN app for the iPhone and iPod Touch. A new report airs each Wednesday.

There may never have been a stranger pairing of media outlets: CNN, “The Most Trusted Name in News,” and Vice, which once published “The Vice Guide to Shagging Muslims” and “Bukkake On MY Face: Welcome to the Ancient Tradition of the Japanese Facial.” The mag’s most prominent feature online at press time was called “Old Porno Tapes.”

(Thank god, Lou Dobbs isn’t around to see this.)

To be fair, though, Vice is also the group behind the critically acclaimed “Heavy Metal in Baghdad.” They’ve helped launch the careers of game-changing artists, and they’re pretty much one of the last bastions of no-holds barred, occasionally slanted, often participatory, warts-and-all reporting that makes Anderson Cooper look like Larry King.