Wanna Know How Your Neighbors Spend Their Money? It’s All on Bundle.com

These days, there are few things more valuable than finding your virtual doppelganger–a “friend” who shares many, if not most, of your tastes and traits. On Last.fm, his scrobbles reveal catchy new songs. On Twitter, her tweets reveal interesting new articles. And on personal-finance site Bundle, which launches today, his spending habits reveal invaluable savings tips.

“We’ve all wondered what our co-workers make, and how in the world our

constantly broke friend can afford those three-week vacations,” explains founder and CEO Jaidev Shergill. “That’s okay. Wanting to know how people like you spend and save isn’t simply voyeurism–it’s the first step to getting ahead.”

Sound vaguely familiar? It should: You can already use FiLife and Thrive to get crowdsourced financial advice, automatically share credit card spending with fellow deal-hunters on “Twitter for credit cards” service Blippy, and compare spending habits to the national average on Mint. What makes Bundle more useful–in some ways, at least–is a feature called “Everybody’s Money.” Here’s how it works:

First, you tell Bundle who you are. You can do this by filling out a few boxes (age, marital status, income, and location), or by taking a fun quiz to find out your “spending type.” (Incidentally, I’m a Wired Thing.)

Next, Bundle crawls its massive collection of spending data–gleaned from the U.S. Government and Citibank, who’s also a partner–to find your financial doppelgangers: people who live near you, like you, and with a similar paycheck. You can see what they spend, roughly, on shopping, travel, groceries, and more.