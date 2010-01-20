Solar Power Stars in Haiti Relief Efforts

When the power grid fails, the cheapest and most reliable backup is often solar power. So it’s no surprise that solar is playing a starring role in Haiti earthquake relief efforts, from solar-powered audio bibles to solar-powered phones.

One of the biggest efforts comes from solar lighting company Sol, which is donating $300,000 along with solar lighting systems that will allow food distribution centers and hospitals to operate after dark. Getting the hefty systems to Haiti won’t be easy. Sol is depending on help from other relief organizations as well as a 44-foot catamaran that will deliver supplies and provide logistical help once it is docked in Haiti. This isn’t the first time Sol has donated equipment to a disaster effort. The company has previously assisted in Hurricane Katrina, the 2007 Peruvian earthquake, and Hurricane Rita recovery programs.

Haiti is also set to receive 1,000 solar cell phones, courtesy of Intivation. The phones, launched in June 2009, have built-in solar chargers. Once they are delivered, Dutch aid organizations will distribute them to aid workers and earthquake survivors.

Not content with providing just food, water, communication, and shelter, the Faith Comes By Hearing organization is shipping 600 solar-powered audio bibles that can broadcast scripture in Haitian Creole to 300 people at a time. It might sound frivolous to some, but the bibles could help prevent violence in a country that is teetering on the brink of all-out chaos.

[Via Environmental Leader]

Promo Image by Talia Frenkel/American Red Cross