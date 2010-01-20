Best of TreeHugger: A Business Model Built on Saving Endangered Species, Green Walls in Portland, and Apple’s Smart Grid Venture

It turns out 20,000 gallons of oil from the Exxon-Valdez spill are still buried in Alaskan beaches.

Here’s a look into how 40 endangered sea eagles bring in $3 million a year to a small Scottish island’s economy–it’s quite a business model.

LG Unveiled their new flexible e-ink newspaper–and no one seemed to care.

A new study found that Monsanto’s genetically modified corn caused organ damage in rodents.

A 230 foot green wall is coming to Portland’s downtown business district.

Apple is aiming to drastically cut home energy use with its smart grid project.