At last week’s LG Mobile Worldcup, 26 texters from 13 countries raced against the clock–and each other–for bragging rights and a $100,000 grand prize. Sadly, the USA lost to Team Korea. But when all was said and SMS’d, we caught up with six “mobilians” (LG’s word, not ours), including Guinness record-breaker Predo Matis, 27, who typed a 264-character message in 1 minute, 59 seconds. Here, they share their SMS secrets.