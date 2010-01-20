Intel’s Read-aloud Reader: Breakthrough for Dyslexics, Vision for the Blind

Ben Foss was a bright kid, but as a student, he struggled with

reading even the simplest text. Afflicted with severe dyslexia, he relied on

parents and tutors to read him his homework since the words on the page made

no sense to him. At Stanford, he managed to earn two advanced degrees by

laboriously scanning books and then running them through synthetic speech software

so he could comprehend the words.

As an adult, much of the content he wanted in professional

journals and magazines wasn’t available in audio form.

So, when he was hired as a researcher at Intel, he vowed to make designing a

reading device one of his first priorities. At CES 2010, his brainchild, the

Intel Reader made its debut. “Feelings of loneliness are often the

experience of not being able to read easily,” he says, based on years of trying. “We hope to open the doors for people who have dyslexia, blindness or other

reading-based disabilities.”

The device, designed by Silicon Valley design shop, Lunar, for Intel’s Digital Health Group, is about the size of a paperback book or a hand-held video game. It works by taking a picture of a page of text, then converting it to speech.

“It’s designed around the ergonomics of reading,” says Gretchen Anderson, director of interaction design, at Lunar. “It’s purposefully not designed as a digital camera. You can use it with your elbows on the table, at the right height.”