THE ‘NOT-INVENTED-HERE SYNDROME’ PREVENTS INNOVATION

Many organizations are starting to see the need to innovate. However still many of them still have the (strong) opinion that they can only innovate themselves, so innovate from within. Open innovation, crowdsourcing and the use of any other outside expertise is a bridge too far. The reason for this attitude is really a cultural heritage. The management of an organization often shares the same attitudes on how the business should be conducted. In sharing these management attitudes, you can see them as collective attitudes, collective beliefs. Together they form the culture in your organization.

This culture heavily influences the thinking and thus the actions, both internally and externally. Recent research on companies that are among the most successful innovators points to one common denominator – the right culture.

“Innovation is no longer about money, it’s about the climate: are individuals allowed to flourish and take risks?” William Weldon, chairman Johnson & Johnson

Below you will find examples of limiting business attitudes and energizing business attitudes. Limiting attitudes about business Most attitudes are based upon experiences, habits from the past. “That is the way things get done over here’. They were suitable for the 20th century, but with the huge speed of change and challenge, these attitudes are ‘out of date’ now.

Below you will find an example of how your current attitudes might look like. Of course you will have been using different wordings and context, but in essence there might be a lot of similarity. I have used different categories (underlined) to cover some main business subjects. Purpose: To make as much profit as possible. Management Style : Managers give commands to employees on

what, when and how to accomplish goals.Managers control employees Customers : Product-out push. Transaction focussed Rewards : People are only interested in their salary Metrics: Mainly financial; profit and shareholder value Workplace : The standard workplace is defined by managers

Working hours: 9-5, 40 hours per week, on-site Training : There is limited room for professional development Information : Info is distributed according to your position Innovation: We have all the know-how inside Changing your attitudes

These attitudes have served you well in the past. However, in order to cope with all the new challenges and to claim your leading position, it is clear that new attitudes need to be developed. Below you will find an example of the proposed new attitudes, which will serve you perfectly. Of course you need to develop your own wording, subjects etc. “Culture

isn’t just one aspect of the game, it is the game.” Lou

Gerstner, U.S., former IBM CEO

Energizing attitudes about business The 21st century with all its changes requires a radical overhaul of the old habits, the old attitudes. To cope with all the challenges a different mindset is absolutely necessary. For ease of reference, the same numbers of the attitudes are used. So, the new attitude number 1 is the more effective alternative to the old number 1. Purpose : There is meaning, a purpose in the organization and in the work itself Management Style : Managers coach their employees as and when asked for. Employees determine how they will reach their goals. Employees are given responsibility and trust. Customers : Needs driven. Lifetime value Rewards : Employees want more than a great salary. They are

interested in having a more fulfilled life, less stress, and more

decision-making authority within their job Metrics : People, planet, profit and stakeholder value Workplace : Employees define/design their own workplace Working hours : Defined by employees, based upon goals

achievement, on-site or remote/mobile Training: If people grow (professionally and personally), the business grows Information : Info is distributed according to your needs Innovation : We use the available know-how of the marketplace

“Corporate culture is the strongest driver of radical innovation across nations.” Journal of Marketing, Tellis/Prabhu/Chandy, 2009 So, isn’t it time to bury the‘not-invented-here syndrome’?

