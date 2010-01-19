2010 Investment Outlook

As we begin to develop an investment thesis for 2010 my suggestion is that we take a tabula rasa approach, as both investment theory and doctrine have been turned on their respective ears leaving most professionals to ponder everything from proper investment allocation to effective risk management and corporate governance. The uncertainty by investors is amplified by the incessant regulation and re-regulation along with the consequential consternation and uneasiness these seemingly endless procedures cause..and just like this sentence–we wish it would just simply end. The only certainty seems to be higher costs in legislative lobbying as groups seek to be either exempted or included. Washington wins again!

You can be certain there will be one key word of import in any concensus of investment professionals that will dominate the financial landscape in 2010: EXIT. From the exit of Central Banks from their quantitative easing programs which greatly affect valuations which have significant affects to the exits of institutional investors from existing investments, with private equity firms which will affect the IPO markets, Mergers + Acquisitions and the sales of partnership interests in the secondary market to sovereign funds and other institutional investors–see how it’s all connected? Those exits will define how the institutional investors escape or exit their respective unfunded commitments and effectively get liquidity for new investments (I will speak to those situations at length in a separate article on the private equity industry). In short, what’s at stake is a tremendous release of non-governmental liquidity currently pent up in illiquid investments. The combination of illiquidity and the absence of leverage have created the palpable obstructions to investments. The formula for the way forward will be recovery = equity + debt restructuring.

DEBT/ FIXED INCOME

A primary factor driving the push for exits is the $4.2b wall of debt concentrated between real estate and non-investment grade/leveraged finance. This will put considerable constraints on credit capacity and effectively reduce economic growth opportunities–further constraining investing. The lion’s share of the corporate borrwers are due in 2012 but these looming figures will still affect them this year. Approximately $2.7b of this debt is in various stages of real estate with $1.5b in leveraged finance–these amounts further complicate refinancing opportunities. To effectively meet these financing demands will require between $3.4 to $3.8b in refinancing capacity over the next 3 years–this will spur selling of assets (more IPO’s, Spin-offs, restructuring, recapitalizations) all which need the assistance of financial services. This will mean the investment banks will have plenty of work and are a good bet for steady income with cheap labor due to an enraged public keeping bonuses way below normal–current bank reporting notwithstanding, this is an excellent time to get back into this sector. Traditionally, some of this financing would have been done in the CLO markets –but with that arena being moribund currently, look for the high yield market to potentially double in volume. With over $1 trillion sitting in banks not being lent–that’s right, $1 trillion– and a number of banks actively turning away corporate money markets to earn 2%–look for active/robust activity in high yield by investment arms with a dearth of domestic investments for high returns. This will be key because corporate defaults typically are 13 percent and they have made up one third of the defaults last year with approximately $100 bn needing refinancing making this a critical area for finance. During the recession, both banks and insurance companies managed to provide over $300b in financing a year, this trend will most likely still occur and assist in absorbing some of the wall of debt over the next 3 years helping to mitigate potential default problems.

A key factor driving the economy is interest rates and we can predict that the Fed is highly unlikely to rise rates while unemployment is at 10% ( I predicted that the unemployment rate would rise over 10% last April for those keeping score), historically the Fed is reticent to do this unless unemployment is at 8%. Smart money will continue to bet on lower rates. This however weakens the Fed’s influence since it only has incremental room to push rates lower.

The prospects of exogenous shocks (read as a “je nais se quoi” term by economists to an unforseen/unknown event) and additional shocks such large defaults or of failed exits of monetary strategy would stimulate double dip fears and most likely cause panic selling–making these two factors highly important individually and collectively.