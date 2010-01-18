Podcast – Women Entrepreneurs, Financial Crisis, Web Entrepreneurship, & Social Marketing

In our latest podcast, Stephanie Frasco and I rap about some great topics:

LISTEN TO FULL PODCAST HERE:

Women as Entrepreneurs & Business Builders

The Recent Financial Crisis & Internet Business

Why Social Marketing is Critical for Entrepreneurs Everywhere

With our unique backgrounds online — Stephanie in social media and myself in search marketing — these topics come together quite nicely for a pretty lively discussion.

Women as Entrepreneurs

I’m a huge believer in the power of entrepreneurship to change everyone’s lives, but I think women might benefit even more than men in many cases. The traditional workplace has long been overrun with and managed by men — at least in high-powered executive positions. But with the web, so many doors have opened for women to make their way without leaving home. I should know: Stephanie and I both work from our place in Malibu and the impact on our lives and our relationship has been tremendous.

Financial Crisis in Internet Business

Despite the difficult economic times many “offline business” owners have experienced, especially within the last year, the web has seen some dramatic gains. Now is a great time to start looking to the Internet for financial freedom and success in entrepreneurship!

Social Media for Entrepreneurs

Finally, we conclude our program with a brief discussion on how social networks are already playing a huge role online and will continue to do so in the years ahead.