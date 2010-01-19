SEED Shipping Containers Could Supply Haiti With Emergency Housing

What is completely constructed of steel, reinforced with corrugated steel walls, able to withstand winds up to 140 mph, and can make a comfortable living space for the survivors of the Haitian earthquake? A standard shipping container. And researchers at Clemson University are scurrying to figure out how to turn their project, known as SEED, into a way to contribute emergency housing to Haiti right now.

SEED was initially conceived as a way to utilize some of the estimated 30 million shipping containers that were languishing in ports all over the world by turning them into homes for victims of hurricanes in both the Caribbean Islands and the United States.

A research and development team led by Pernille Christensen, associate professor Doug Hecker, and assistant professor Martha Skinner, received an Environmental Protection Agency P3 grant and funding by Container-It of Atlanta, Sargent Metals of Anderson, and the Intermodal Steel Building Units Association. A model container will be part of the 2010 National Sustainable Design Expo in Washington, D.C., in April and a prototype was to be built in the Caribbean in the next year.

Then disaster struck. “This situation [in Haiti] which is so sad is forcing all of us to be quicker to implement something of great need while people are ready to help,” says Skinner adding, “this is something that will help a lot of places, and a lot of people.”

Hecker notes that despite being originally earmarked for hurricanes, the containers’ “unibody” construction “are also very good in seismic zones and exceed structural code in the United States and any country in the world.”

Creating a Home from SEED