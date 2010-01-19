The Power of Partners Duex

“In the past a leader was a boss. Today’s leaders must be partners with their people. They no longer can lead solely based on positional power.” Ken Blanchard

I continue to think about the concept of Employees as Partners set forth in the “Power of 2” by Rodd Wagner & Gale Muller. Once again, I strongly suggest this book for any Manager who expects to lead a successful operation in 2010 and beyond. Why? Because the only way Employers can engage the people who work for them, after what little trust there was between Employees and Employers was destroyed by the downsizing, furloughs, pay reductions and lack of appreciation (how many times have Employees heard the nauseating phrase “Quite complaining. You’re lucky you have a job!”?) that accompanied the economic downturn of 2008 – 2009, is to stop treating people who work in the Company as Employees! “Employees” in the Knowledge Economy is an outdated concept – a holdover form the Command & Control Industrial Age. The Partnership Relationship is the only relationship that allows a Company to be successful in the WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy.

In last week’s Bottom Line I outlined the undisputed advantages of Employees as Partners. But the biggest advantage of working with Partners and not Employees is that Employees Do the Work While Partners Care About the Work! That is the game changer in a nutshell.

But how do you create a Powerful Partnership? By following the 8 elements set forth in “Power of 2” and then a 9th essential element. The 9 elements are:

1. Complementary Strengths: Everyone has weaknesses! Employees have strengths that can complement a manager’s weaknesses. Don’t be afraid to admit your weaknesses and compensate for those weaknesses with the strengths of your Work Partners.

2. Common Mission: Establish the same Agenda for you and your Work Partners. By aligning everyone with the same Goal it will be achieved.

3. Fairness: No one can get the short end of the stick if the Partnership is to succeed. Sharing the good fairly making accepting the sacrifices necessary to reach the good acceptable.