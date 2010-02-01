Fast Facts: February 2010

Seasonal influenza typically peaks in the United States in February, along with sales of antiviral drugs such as Relenza and Tamiflu.

It’s Cold Outside

“Why, what’s the matter, / That you have such a February face, / So full of frost, of storm and cloudiness?”

— William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing

It’s a Month to Remember

For the first Negro History Week, in 1926, Carter G. Woodson chose the week of the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (the 12th) and Frederick Douglass (14th). The commemoration was expanded to Black History Month in 1976.

Food

February is National Grapefruit Month. This year’s crop of Florida fruit is expected to be down 8.7% from last year, thanks in part to a cold winter, and prices are slightly up. (1 quarter-bushel tray of ruby reds — about 10 pounds — for $29.98 at halegroves.com; Uncle Matt’s organic Florida ruby reds available at Whole Foods)

Music

In February 1960, the original cast recording of The Sound of Music took the top spot on the Billboard charts. It became the year’s top-selling album, and Sony has issued a 50th anniversary edition. But you won’t hear Julie Andrews: Mary Martin played Maria on Broadway. ($11.94 at amazon.com or $9.99 at itunes.com)