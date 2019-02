One-third of Frito-Lay factories are now “zero landfill” and another third will be so in 2010.

Unilever has reduced its water use by 63% and its CO2 emissions by 39% since 1995.

Disney visits 3,500 factories each year to inspect worker-safety and labor practices.

General Mills has reduced packaging in Yoplait yogurt by 20%, saving 1,200 tons of plastic every year.