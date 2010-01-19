Who Taught These Employees How to Serve?

I went to lunch this week at Mixt Greens, a restaurant in San Francisco that specialized in different kinds of salads. It was the kind of restaurant where you gave your order to employees behind the counter.

I’m the type of person

that you don’t want to stand behind if there are more than three choices, and

you’re in a hurry. I was hungry, and everything looked good. As I stood there

pondering, the guy behind the counter smiled at me, and asked, “Is this your first

time here?” When I answered in the

affirmative, he said, “I know what it’s like when this is your first time at

Mixt Greens. It can be overwhelming.”

I was pleasantly surprised

that he understood my dilemma, and suggested I get the salad that was most

popular, and that he’d fix it for me the way he liked it. I knew I could trust

him with my salad, so I nodded yes. I watched as he put a heaping portion of

ahi in the bowl, along with lettuce, mango, cucumbers, macadamia nuts and

carrots.

The next decision I had to

make was what drink I was going to order. I was contemplating the pomegranate

lemonade, out loud, when the guy serving the drinks said, “The pomegranate

lemonade is great and it’s even better mixed with tea.” ‘OK, I said.” I got my salad, my

drink and sat down to eat.

The drink and salad were

delicious, and my taste buds were happy. The next day at lunchtime, I went back

to Mixt Greens, and brought five more colleagues. The same men were behind the

counter, and both greeted me out loud. When I stood at the counter, they asked

me if I wanted the same salad and the same drink as the day before. I couldn’t

believe that they remembered me, and my salad and drink were just as good as

the day before.

I had to compliment the

two men on their service. I told them how welcome I felt and told them I was

surprised they remembered me. One of them said, “It’s our job to remember

customers. We like what we do, and we like serving people great food.”

I took their card, so I

could send a note to their manager about the outstanding service.