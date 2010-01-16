About a month ago, I had $700 come in all at once. Mostly gifts, but who cares? It came in. Obviously, when living in dire poverty, bills need to be paid, or paid on, so I paid the pickup insurance, electricity, & phone. Bought some food. Still had enough money left that I had to make ‘an executive decision’ – save it to pay on next month’s bills – in case no new money came in in time – or buy tools / invest in growing the business.

If you are a business builder, you buy tools. The best investment you can ever make is in yourself, so I bought a tool that is essential for the success of this effort. And prayed hard-hard-hard for money to come in so next month’s bills can be paid.

Must have worked.. the tool works great & enough money came in to cover this month’s bills. Squeaky for timing, but it came in.

That’s how “insistence” works. I ‘insist’ on building this. I ‘insist’ on going forward, no matter how sticky the going. And I am going to get ‘there’. This effort is now within $250 of being back in its markets; mainly for supplies. Mitakuye oiasin / All (are) my relatives.