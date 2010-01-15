Where to Open Innovation?

Right after I gave a talk at the Open Innovation Summit in Orlando on overcoming some key obstacles of open innovation, I had the chance to talk with Business Week’s Michael Arndt. We had a great chat about future innovation trends, arenas to watch in the next 5-10 years, and the global dynamics of innovation. A few of my comments appeared on Michael’s blog ..

It is always interesting to see the reactions when a comment hits a

nerve, and so it was that some rather vocal responses were elicited by

my statement that the pendulum of favor for open innovation was

beginning to return to the center. Of course, it could be said I was

drawing fire by saying that at an open innovation conference.

There is no question that open innovation brings value to many

organizations, and open innovation is here to stay as part of the

available tools and methods to formalize innovation practice. However,

there is no denying the hype around open innovation has built

expectations to a point beyond the reality experienced by most

companies. Yes, there are some companies that have great success

stories to showcase like Proctor & Gamble. But, there are far more

companies that are frustrated by the lack of results they are getting

from their forays into open innovation. This was expressed recently in

the results of an Innovating To Win opinion poll. To see how this sentiment is visible in the press, take a look at the recent Forbes article, “The Myth of Crowdsourcing.”

Companies feeling this frustration are learning about the challenges of

open innovation and reassessing how to strike the right balance for

their organization.

This shift can take many forms, but it generally includes

recognition of some key aspects of the innovation process that must be

internalized. Is this a long term trend? I suspect so given the

strategic nature of innovation—innovation is just too fundamentally

important for business success. For an interesting view on what this

could mean here is some commentary that appeared in TechCrunch by Sarah Lacy based on her interview with Shai Agassi.

The bottom line is that companies must use all the innovation tools

that are available to them to compete in today’s rapidly changing

environment. This includes open innovation methods. But, one size

does not fit all when it comes to open innovation. The approach that

works for one company may not be a good fit for you given the dynamics

of your market and company. You will need to consider how to best

integrate external constituencies into your innovation process, and how

to keep control over your destiny and value by identifying which parts

of the innovation process are your value-add. Here is a podcast where Vincent Lyons of Leggett & Platt discusses how they have approached this issue.

Also, pay attention to the most common problem areas of open

innovation: alignment, authority, and actualization, and use

sustainable best innovation practices to address them. In this way,

open innovation will deliver value to your company.