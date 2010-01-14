Termination notice: You’ve been replaced By Google!

Human Resources gospel has always been to make employees feel as if their opinions counted. After all, this is America, and democracy is a good thing, right? Not always.

Your workplace is not a democracy. We know the value of democracy in a representative government, but in reality, what value does an opinion contribute to your organization? Most of the time a single person’s opinion adds zero value and actually drains resources that could be used to add value. A non-decision maker offering their opinion usually derails the team into a search for consensus rather than all efforts going toward implementing with excellence! Many people without expertise and without decision-making authority mistakenly attempt to add value by offering their opinions when what is really needed is their actions!

Seriously, if you think you are having a heart attack, and you race to the emergency room, do you care what the receptionist on duty thinks is wrong with you? Or would you rather hear from the cardiologist? And is the receptionist offended when you want admission services from him or her rather than a diagnosis? NO. Then why are so many employees offended when their opinions are not solicited on each and every issue?

These same employees who want to be consulted on each and every decision are creating chaos in the organization. Can you imagine what the morning commute would be like if each person took time out to discuss their opinions of whether or not stop signs were needed at a particular intersection? No, they just stop, not feeling at all offended that they were not consulted and then drive on. We need the same behavior in the workplace so that we can move on to results.

Leaders, quit creating the impression that buy-in is optional and that everyone has the right to their opinions, even when it costs the organization its progress.

When people ask me, “Cy, do you want my opinion?” I say, “That depends. Has a decision has been made?” And if the answer is “yes,” then I don’t want to hear their opinion! It will be superfluous at best; counterproductive at worst. In reality, Google has replaced opinions. We used to solicit people’s opinions a lot more often in the workplace because we needed to gather information about how things were being done in other companies where they may have worked in the past. We lacked the huge library of potential solutions that we have today, when a simple Google search can provide us with a myriad of opinions and best practices to choose from. So it no longer makes sense to use our precious talent and resources to try to generate ideas and opinions. I would rather they use their expertise to make the decision work!

Now, if they’re coming to me before a decision has been made, it also depends. Are they the decision makers? Do they have relevant expertise? If not, then their opinion is again of no value to me or to the organization. Does this mean I don’t care about them as valuable members of the team? Absolutely not. And that’s just one of several good reasons not to encourage them to editorialize about decisions in which they have no say.