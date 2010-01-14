The “Tile People” Versus the “Carpet People”

A while back I encountered an interesting phenomenon, while conducting employee focus group meetings. Employees kept talking about “the carpet people” and the “tile people.” At first I thought these terms were industry specific. However, after hearing several sarcastic comments, it became clear to me these terms were being used to differentiate between professional employees, who sat in nicely carpeted offices and cubicles, and manufacturing personnel, who had tile beneath them.

Confused, I probed further. It was then that one of the “tile people” informed me that there was a distinct line (a door) where the tile ended and the carpeting began. In management’s defense, the work space set up for those “tile people” assembling the product seemed in line with other light manufacturing environments that I’ve seen. It seems the real issue wasn’t the carpet or the tile. It was the door that had been put up between the two workspaces to insulate both areas from hall conversations.

Do you have barriers to productivity that you don’t even know are there? Here’s how you can find out and what you can do about it:

Check the physical layout of your offices-Often times companies don’t give much thought to the physical layout of their offices. That’s too bad because employees generally do. Can you easily identify, with the naked eye, who is important and who is not?

Walk around your offices and see how your workspace is laid out. Have doors been put up that have resulted in people feeling shut out from the rest of the organization? If so, it’s time to open those doors so that communication can flow freely throughout your organization. It may also be time to bring in some design people to help create a space that is less hierarchical.

Focus on being inclusive rather than exclusive-If you’ve worked in the corporate world long enough you’ve probably experienced the following situation. You walk by the conference room and the “executive team” (all four of them) are huddled around a flipchart, which contains strategic questions on an area you are intimately familiar with. After all, you are the manager of the department.

You find it interesting that no one has asked your opinion. You quietly go back to your desk and return the call to the headhunter, who left you a voicemail yesterday. You don’t bother to close your office door since you are confident that no one will be coming by to invite you to the meeting.