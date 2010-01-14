We spend a lot of time talking about, and trying to understand, people’s behaviors. But the approach is wrong. The research that is conducted and the insights that are shared – about people’s buying habits and media consumption, how they spend their time or who they associate with, about people’s likes and dislikes, etc – are flawed, or at best, incomplete. We can measure all sorts of activities and behaviors. We can look at physical and emotional responses to certain situations. But we never know for sure what causes them to occur. Everything we measure is quantiative. The qualitative assessment is missing. There isn’t any attention paid to the motivations behind the behaviors, the reasons that someone took a certain action or think a certain way. In short, nobody asks why. And the why is where the impact really comes from.

I have been wondering why people do

things a lot lately. I wonder why people buy one product over another,

and why they think someone is trustworthy or not. I wonder why

something that seemed likely to occur just a few days or weeks ago

isn’t even considered possible now. I wonder why someone was willing

to take a certain action before, or even several times, but won’t now

— with not evidence to suggest that they learned, experienced, or

tried anything in the interim that would have shifted their behavior.

There are so many things I wonder about.

I am thinking a lot this week about how we respond to disasters, and address causes in today’s society – and what it means for the future, and how everything else we do is impacted as a result. So, let

me take one, specific, timely example — the earthquake in Haiti. The

response to the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding before our eyes

is, it appears, unlike anything we have seen before. Much of the

discussion so far has been about the record amounts of money that are

being donated, in all forms, to support relief efforts. But there is

dramatic evidence that everything – how governments are responding, how

individuals are organizing, how technology is being used, how the media

is covering the story, that people’s level of interest is greater,

compared to past disasters, is different than before. I want to know

why.

Why are people willing to donate $10 via text message to

support earthquake victims in Haiti, but didn’t in the wake of the

earthquake in the Sichuan Province of China in 2008? The same

technology was available, but the idea never caught on.

Why are

people willing to collect blankets to be sent to Haiti, but refuse to

provide the same support to a person living on the street just a few

blocks from their home?

Why are companies donating millions of

dollars in response to the crisis in Haiti, in some cases far exceeding

what they have donated to other causes over the course of a year?

Why

did most of the major media choose to fly its top anchors and talent to

Haiti, but haven’t (or won’t) send them to Iraq or Afghanistan any

longer?