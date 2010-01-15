How to Steal Your Boyfriend Back From the PlayStation

Plenty of girlfriends, wives, and loved ones have seen their significant others disappear into the black hole of gaming. And that’s what the Massage Me gaming interface aims to combat. Created by Mika Satomi and Hannah Perner-Wilson, two students at the University of Art and Industrial Design Linz, it’s a vest embedded with sensors. When connected to a PlayStation console, the vest becomes a gamepad. As they write:

All you need to do is to sit or lay down in front of a video game

player and you will be able to enjoy a back massage while the game

lasts. Otherwise wasted button-pushing energy is transformed into a massage and the addicted game player becomes an inexhaustible masseur.”

Of course, the controls probably wouldn’t satisfy the discerning gamer. (The bigger challenge might be finding a lady willing to be test-pawed by dudes used to one-player joystick action.) But it’s a witty project in the extreme.

