Job Dissatisfaction

Last week, the Conference Board released a report on the job satisfaction of American workers, based on a survey of 5,000 households. They found that only 45 percent of respondents were satisfied with their jobs.

You might expect that the current recession would drive up the number of dissatisfied workers. Many workers probably are staying in jobs they don’t like because they have few alternatives; they can’t find new jobs in a highly competitive job market, and the oldest of them may hesitate to retire because their investments have lost value.

However, worker dissatisfaction has been rising for over two decades. (The Conference Board started this study in 1987.) Why are workers so unhappy? I don’t have an authoritative answer, but I can hazard some guesses.

I believe that people’s expectations have been rising for even longer than this study has been around. Career guidance following the Second World War was dominated by the wartime practices of steering people toward work that best served a mobilized nation. It was also influenced by memories of the Great Depression, when people had few career options: “Don’t complain about your job; consider yourself lucky to have job.” Both of these forces discouraged people from thinking in terms of workplace satisfactions and instead focused on encouraging people to do work that was (a) available and (b) consistent with their abilities. In career choice, young people’s aptitudes were a key factor, because aptitudes could be matched to the demands of careers that needed workers. The country needs engineers? Find young people with math aptitude.

Then the baby boomer generation, of which I am a proud member, filled the career-preparation pipeline. We expected prosperity to grow endlessly and provide abundant opportunities. We also were encouraged to think of our careers as means for personal fulfillment. Now interests gained importance. The future engineers who were to match the Soviets’ space-race achievements needed to be interested in engineering or they would never endure the many years of rigorous schooling that the career requires. Thus personal fulfillment became part of the decision.