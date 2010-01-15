Method Introduces Industry’s Most Sustainable Laundry Detergent

Want to save energy when washing your clothes? Try Tide’s Coldwater detergent. But if you want to save massive amounts of detergent, try Method’s new 8x concentrated detergent. It might just be the greenest laundry detergent to ever hit store shelves.

By using new “Smartclean” technology, Method managed to put 8x concentrated detergent in a smaller container than traditional 2x concentrated detergent. The 25 load version of detergent comes in a 300 mL bottle–2x concentrated detergent couldn’t fit in a 6 pack of 25 load bottles. In addition to taking up less space, Method says that its plant-based detergent uses 95% natural and renewable ingredients and requires 33% less energy to produce than traditional detergents. Method’s impressive efforts have led to the first Cradle-to-Cradle certification for a detergent–a designation that takes into account everything from product makeup to Method’s social responsibility record.

So why haven’t other detergent-makers followed suit? Method introduced its first ultra-concentrated detergent in 2004 (3x concentrated), but no other companies have stepped in to compete. That’s probably because most detergent makers rely on us dumping way too much detergent into our laundry machines. The more detergent we use, the more we’ll buy. For its part, Method eliminates the overdosing problem with a pump that squirts out just enough detergent–imagine that. Maybe one day we’ll look back at those giant orange detergent bottles and laugh at their bulkiness and inefficiency.

[Via Greenbiz]