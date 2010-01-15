Jobs of 2030: Memory Augmentation Surgeon, Waste Data Handler, Narrowcaster

We’ve given you a preview of some of the best green jobs of the next decade, but what will the job market look like a bit further into the future? That’s the question that research company Fast Future and the U.K. Department of Business, Innovation and Skills tackled with the Shape of Jobs to Come report.

The report, commissioned as part of the government’s Science:[So what? So everything] campaign, asked a network of futurists to imagine how advancements in science and technology will shape the job market in 2030. Fast Future ended up with a list of 110 jobs, which were then cut down to 20 top positions. The results might surprise you.

Among the futuristic jobs on the list are space pilot, quarantine enforcer, and narrowcaster (someone who tailors news to personal interests). On the sustainability front, futurists predict that vertical farmers, alternative vehicle developers, and climate change reversal specialists will have top billing. And as water becomes scarce, some countries (hint, hint China) might try to alter weather patterns. That’s where the weather modification police come in. Information overload will play a prominent role in future jobs–memory augmentation surgeons (for people who have been overexposed to information and need more memory), waste data handlers (to securely dispose of information), and virtual clutter organizers will help keep our brains from exploding.

It all sounds a bit science fiction-y, but then again, who would have predicted in 1990 that “blogger” would be a job title 20 years later?

