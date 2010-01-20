Infographic: Which Communities Are Slipping the Economic Hardship Chokehold?

To your growing list of indices, please add one more: The Economic Hardship Index. The above caption gives you the nuts and bolts on how the Index is measured and what it means for the likes of you, me, baby boomers, the nation’s farmers, Mormons, the young and educated, and just about everybody else. In short, the EHI tracks changes in the economy that actually mean something to most people’s everyday lives. If your interest is piqued and you’d like to dig a little deeper into the numbers, we recommend you head here to do just that.

Infographic: Rob Vargas