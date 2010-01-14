Haiti Earthquake Disaster: Google Earth, Online-Map Makers, Texts “Absolutely Crucial”

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, a magnitude-7 earthquake struck Port-au-Prince, Haiti, flattening hundreds of buildings and killing as many as 100,000 people. (Related slideshow: Haiti Earthquake: A Bird’s Eye View of the Disaster.) Within minutes, the news had spread to Facebook and Twitter. Within hours, Google Earth and had uploaded post-quake satellite images, giving anyone with computer access a firsthand look at the breathtaking wreckage. Bing’s Virtual Earth plans to follow suit.

“In terms of information and awareness, this is the most immediate disaster we’ve ever had,” says Marguerite Madden, a geography professor at University of Georgia who cochairs the Gi4DM summit, where attendees discuss how to leverage spatial images during times of crisis. “Within 24 hours, it was literally everywhere.”

As relief workers struggle to help Haitians in need and loved ones panic from abroad, several Web sites–including the aforementioned power players–have released apps and images that are “absolutely crucial” to crisis management in Haiti, says Madden. And text message-based systems have become an integral part of donations. Here’s an in-depth look at how they work, and who they help.

Google Earth

The world’s most familiar mapping tool is both raising awareness and helping relief workers find the neediest disaster areas. Its post-quake images came from GeoEye and DigitalGlobe satellites, and were uploaded at approximately 7 p.m. last night. Currently, a team is working to get a portable version of Google Earth to workers on the ground in Haiti. According their Twitter feed, “All being well, [it] will arrive tomorrow.”

Google Map Maker

This submit-your-own map feature–mainly used to gather data about lesser-developed countries–was integral during the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav, which hit Haiti in 2008. Since

then, says Google, “many committed individuals have contributed rich data for the

country, and now maps of Haiti

appear on Google Earth and Google Maps.” Developers have already given their data to U.N. earthquake relief workers, and are encouraging Web users to share any local knowledge that will help them build a better map of Haiti.