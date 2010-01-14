These Boots Were Made for Architecture: A Year of Walking Chicago

What’s the best way to see a city? David Byrne says by bike. LA and Vegas, though, are best by car if you ask architectural thinkers Reyner Banham or Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown. New York: that’s easy. On foot.

But Chicago? Those huge, laser-straight streets stretching off to the horizon beg to be driven, but the El rumbling overhead offers a different perspective–eye-level with the buildings. A bike would be nice, but not this time of year. Walking? You gotta be kidding me.

No joke, says Jennifer Lucente. A marketing associate at the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Lucente embarked yesterday on a year-long mission to walk all 85 of the city’s architecture tours. Check out her schedule here, and follow her blog, twitter, and (empty so far) flickr page. (She’s also the Architecture Foundation’s social media specialist, after all.) She only has one tour down–the Chicago Board of Trade building–but with seven scheduled before the end of the month, it’s the start of a busy year.

Good luck!

[via UnBeige]