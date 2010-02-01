How GE Creates Sheets of OLED Light

“Organic LEDs are very thin (100 nanometers) organic materials — plastic polymers combined with dyes — that you sandwich between two electrodes, put a voltage across, and light comes out. OLEDs are such an acceptable idea now that your next-door neighbor has application ideas and she wants them. GE has committed to offering OLED lighting sheets as early as the end of 2010. But to make this a reality that’s good for our business, we need to produce more than 100 lumens per watt and a long lifetime, better than what fluorescents can do today. OLEDs can do it, but no one wants to pay for a lightbulb what you spend on a TV. Our challenge is to try to marry low cost with performance. We’re not going to have that solved in 2010, but we’re hoping we’ll be there in 2015. OLEDs really excite people, but give us a little time!”