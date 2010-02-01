The Vancouver Olympics by the Numbers

More than 80 nations and 5,500 athletes and officials will participate in this year’s Winter Games.

NBC paid $820 million for the rights to broadcast Vancouver 2010, 34% more than it paid to air Torino 2006.

The Winter Games were first commercial televised in 1960 when CBS paid $50,000 {$365,000 adjusted for inflation.}

Nine companies, including Coca-Cola, Omega, and Visa, have pledged a total of approximately $900 million to the International Olympic Committee to be worldwide sponsors for the Vancouver 2010 and London 2012.

Vancouver’s three Olympic mascots are Miga, a sea bear; Sumi, an animal spirit; and Quatchi, a Sasquatch.

The Royal Canadian Mint used recycled gold, silver, and copper harvested from 6.8 tons of landfill-bound circuit boards to make the 615 Olympic and 299 paralympic medals.