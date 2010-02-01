The Brief But Impactful History of YouTube

February 14, 2005 PayPal alums Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim begin work on a “Flickr or HotorNot for video.” They register youtube.com the next day.

April 23, 2005

“Me at the Zoo” — 19 seconds of Karim in front of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo — is the first video posted to the site.

October 21, 2005

Nike is the first major company to embrace YouTube’s promotional potential. A video of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho dancing the samba with a ball is an early viral hit.

December 15, 2005

YouTube officially debuts. Two days later, Saturday Night Live airs “Lazy Sunday.” The digital short attracts nearly 2 million views in a week and makes creator Andy Samberg a star. Two months later, NBC asks YouTube to remove the clip; it complies.

April 5, 2006

A day after Sequoia injects $8 million in funding, Judson Laipply uploads “The Evolution of Dance,” a six-minute mashup of 50 years of dance crazes. It becomes the most popular clip in YouTube history, with 131 million — plus views.

October 9, 2006

Google buys YouTube for $1.65 billion.

July 23, 2007

YouTube and CNN host their first presidential debate, featuring citizen-submitted video questions. In the 2008 election cycle, 7 of the 16 presidential candidates announced their campaigns via YouTube.