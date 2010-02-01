advertisement
SolidAlliance’s “Crazy Earphone” Looks Just as Ridiculous as It Sounds

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

We’re not sure which is more ridiculous: that Tokyo-based SolidAlliance actually named its crazy earphones “Crazy Earphone,” or that wearing them will make you look like a walking, talking bento box. (Okay, it’s probably the latter.) But either way, we’re saying iie (that’s Japanese for “no”) to this novelty — even though, at $20, it costs less than most sushi dinners. (Available at geekstuff4u.com)

