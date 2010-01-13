Status of SBA Stimulus Programs

There have been a lot of media reports lately about the SBA and its lending programs. Two stimulus packages and a new plan by President Obama’s Administration to increase lending to small business have all happened in the last 18 months.

With all the changes it can get very confusing and hard to keep up to date.

I’ll do my best to give an overview of what’s happening and available for the small business owner. First, if you want to obtain a SBA loan there are programs that don’t require mountains of paperwork. If you are looking for loan sizes greater than $50,000 you will be subject to paperwork. However, if you apply for the community express or micro loan the amount of paperwork isn’t as daunting.

The SBA 7(a) has several programs including the community express and micro loan. These programs are easier for small businesses to apply and qualify for. Even if you are a start-up you may still have a chance at obtaining one of these loans. You still need a good personal credit score to get approved, most of the time better than a 680.

The current status of the SBA stimulus programs:

· Increase the 7(a) loan limit from $2 million to $5 million

· Increase the 7(a) loan guaranty to a maximum of $4.5 million (90%)