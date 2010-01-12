The Ego That Binds

Every couple of months I

gather in New York a group of heads of strategy at large, non-competing firms

for an open, confidential discussion about challenges and opportunities.

Yesterday we invited Professor

Srikumar Rao to facilitate our discussion. Given the personal nature of the

session, and our agreement to keep it confidential, I cannot share the specific

content of participants’ dialogue. However, I want to share a few tidbits of

Dr. Rao’s talk. Because, as you will see, he belongs to a growing group of

business gurus who are making tangible the link between being good and

corporate success.

advertisement

advertisement

First,

here is a quick overview on Dr. Rao. He earned his Ph.D. from Columbia

University and has been featured in The New York Times, BusinessWeek, the Financial Times, and other

leading business publications. He is the author of two books, Are You Ready to Succeed? and the soon-to-be-launched Happiness at Work. He taught one of the most popular

courses at Columbia’s MBA program and now teaches this same course at London

Business School and Haas. He also offers it in a public format. See www.areyoureadytosucceed.com for more information. Dr.

Rao has a following of executives who span the globe. And getting a

glimpse of his message tells you why. This summary surely doesn’t do Dr. Rao’s

work justice, but here it goes nonetheless. At

the center of Rao’s approach is the belief that we think we live in a real

world, but we are

actually living in a self-constructed, imaginary one.

advertisement

No,

I’m not saying we live in the “matrix” or that you need to choose between the

red and blue pills. But instead, this means that many of our beliefs about how

the world works are mental constructs that help us simplify things. But these

constructions are not necessarily true. This links to my theory that

breakthrough companies beat their competition because they challenge accepted,

false beliefs that larger firms and industry experts have settled on as truth. This

“false reality” is a function of our “mental chatter” – the internal monologue

you have going on in your heads all the time. This mental chatter has become so

much a part of your normal state that you don’t notice it anymore. And not

recognizing it is a big mistake because you start making assumptions and acting

on those assumptions without thinking. At

a higher level, we build “mental models” – notions we have that “this is

the way the world works.” These are like the strategic patterns that I

teach to my clients and my readers. These models work well, and they save us

time and help us understand complexity. By not recognizing these models or

patterns, we are destined to make mistakes and miss opportunities.

advertisement

Next,

Rao spoke about the “self-centered universe” most of us live in. We interpret

everything that happens around us in terms of “what is its impact on

me?” For

instance, if my boss was in a bad mood this morning, it must be because I did

something wrong or because he doesn’t respect me. Our ego steps in and

immediately tries to twist the world around itself. It says, “This is me;

I am important; make me feel good!” The result of making it always about

you is that you are more likely to feel frustration, anger, disappointment. These

issues cause tangible problems for organizations. They lead to ineffective

teams that are unable to see new approaches, and unsatisfied workers who

aren’t being fully productive.

advertisement

The

key to rising out of these issues – the inner dialogue, limited mental models,

and the self-centered universe – is to find a cause bigger than you. This is

where ethonomics comes into play. By finding a mission that motivates people

beyond themselves, a company can get past individual egos and stale strategic

thinking. This

lesson came out during our session. One participant – a senior manager

responsible for strategy and innovation of a large corporation – realized that

when he set aside his ego, when he focused on helping his colleagues rather

than worrying about his career, his frustration suddenly disappeared. Dr.

Rao walked us through a small exercise that taught the group how to have a

similarly cathartic moment. Try it for yourself: 1.

Find a few friends you trust

advertisement

2.

Share with them a frustration

or complaint you have 3.

Complain to them 4.

Then ask them to offer an

alternative interpretation to what is going on. This interpretation must meet

two conditions: it must (a) be better than your current explanation and (b) be

one you see as plausible Immediately

people realized that the only thing that limits their ability to see new

options is their own ego or already defined mental models. By asking for

another point of view, the individual is given a new perspective. By using that

new outlook to his or her advantage, the person can stifle that internal

chatter and develop strategies that they originally couldn’t see.

advertisement

This problem plagues big and small companies alike.

For example, today I’m heading to Redmond, WA to work with Microsoft on what I

now recognize as a quite similar issue: how can we help emerging leaders

recognize and step outside of their mental models to see new, innovative ways

of doing things? Ask

yourself the questions below to see if you can set aside your ego to build a

business beyond your competitors’ grasp and limited vision. 1.

What are my biggest

concerns? 2.

What do I see as our

company’s largest obstacles?

advertisement

3.

Why do we see these as

obstacles? 4.

By removing egos from the

equation, can we come up with approaches to tear down these obstacles? 5. How can I use the exercise above to develop better explanations and approaches?

