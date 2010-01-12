advertisement
All-Electric Chevy Volt Is on the Way…Maybe

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Chevy Volt

Yes, you read that correctly. The Chevy Volt, GM’s hybrid electric darling, hasn’t even rolled off production lines yet and already the automaker is planning an all-electric version. The hybrid Volt is expected to be released this fall for $40,000.

As recently as this June, it was rumored that the Volt might not make it into production because of myriad problems–not the least of which involved GM reporting losses of $1.2 billion. But that didn’t stop Vice Chairman Bob Lutz from declaring at this week’s Detroit Auto Show that it would be “technologically trivial” to make an all-electric Volt now that the hybrid version is on track. How easy is it, exactly? “You just leave some parts out,” according to Lutz.

We’re guessing it’s a little more difficult than that since GM has yet to announce a release date for an electric Volt. And let’s not forget that the company was chastised less than a year ago by the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry for being a whole generation behind Toyota on green powertrain development. Lutz even admitted this week that the hybrid Volt sometimes goes just 28 miles in all-electric mode before petering out in cold weather. So while it may be technologically trivial to make an all-electric Volt, GM might have some range issues to work out if it wants to actually release it.

[Via ABC News]

