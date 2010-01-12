What Leaders Can Learn from How Alabama Celebrates Its Football Title

You don’t have to like football to appreciate how the University of Alabama is celebrating its brand-new national title. Recognition of fans and players is integral to Alabama’s success.

College football in college towns is akin to high school football. The town takes a vested almost personal interest in not only the school but the coaches, players and staff. So I was impressed when I learned that Alabama put its national championship trophy on display in two Wal-Mart stores in Tuscaloosa, its hometown.

Not only can visitors see the trophy, they can have their picture taken standing next to it. Believe me, if you are a fan of the Crimson Tide this is a big deal. Alabama has a rich legacy of winning football and Tide tradition runs through generations.

This public gesture of displaying the trophy off campus is also a credit to the university to help bridge the divide between town and gown. It is a way to say thank you to the community which supported it (sometimes grumblingly) through tough times. After all, it wasn’t too long ago when football program was in the dumps that there was a popular witticism floating round town. “Tuscaloosa is a drinking town with a football problem.”

The architect of Alabama’s winning ways is head coach Nick Saban. While I do not favor his peripatetic style of hopping from college to pros and back again, there is no doubt that Saban can coach and he knows how to connect with his players; and I recently learned one way he does this.

Football facilities at Alabama, as they are at many schools, celebrate the legacy of athletes who have played at their school through photographs, awards and trophy. The Bryant-Denny football stadium in Tuscaloosa is named in part for Bear Bryant, the coach who led the school to three national titles in his thirty years at the school.