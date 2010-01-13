Move Over, Plasma, LED, and OLED: LPD Is in Town

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the acronyms for high-definition TV technology–plasma, LED, LCD, DLP, OLED, and now…LPD? A Silicon Valley-based startup called Prysm has developed a Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) that supposedly consumes 75% less power than other display technologies. Prysm also promises that LPD can provide crisp screens that are cheaper to build, have a lower carbon footprint, and last longer than existing HDTV screens.

The LPD system uses lasers to excite phosphors that generate high-resolution pictures. According to Prysm, “As the lasers scan across the surface the phosphors emit in the red, green and blue colors with very rapid response. The lasers then

modulate by turning on and off for each pixel to create an image.” In comparison, conventional displays use backlights that always remain on, consuming considerably more energy. Prysm claims that its technology is so efficient that a single 55 inch LPD display panel consumes less power than a single light bulb.

Sound too good to be true? It is, at least in the short term. Prysm initially plans to market its technology to commercial vendors, so it’s likely that we’ll see LPD in sports arenas long before we see it in our living rooms. And we have yet to see a demonstration of LPD technology, so it’s hard to say how efficient it really is. But apparently, Prysm has been covertly working on LPD since 2005. In other words, LPD is probably long past the concept stage.

[Prysm]