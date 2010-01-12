Surprise Rumor: iPhone Version 4 in April With OLED, Video-Calling

This is hot stuff, so it needs to be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, but the Korea Times is reporting–with extreme confidence–that the fourth gen iPhone will be on sale in April, with a pile of new features.

Of course we know Apple’s been working on the next-gen iPhone for ages due to natural product development cycles, and clues in the form of iPhone v4 browser identity codes have even turned up in some Web site logs. But apart from lots of speculation, we’ve heard nothing concrete–as we’d actually expect from Apple’s rigid security practices.

And now here’s the Korea Times mentioning apparent talks between Apple and local cell-phone provider and exclusive Apple vendor, KT. “Still there are some 3G iPhone stocks. But KT and Apple have reached a broad consensus to introduce the advance models as early as possible” are the words attributed to an anonymous KT executive.

That’s possibly believable, even if talking about this stuff is likely to be breaching many an Apple NDA. And yet it tells us nothing about the new phone itself. But hang on: The same exec also told the newspaper that there’ll be OLED screens, live video chat powers (implying a long-awaited front Webcam), and maybe even a removable battery. There was also talk about dual core processors, better graphics chips for higher resolutions, and better still imagery from the rear-facing cam. And it’s all due April at the earliest–as a test launch to select users, and to the public in June.

And though some of this is highly plausible, and even agrees with some rumors about OLED we’ve heard before, and recent mention of Apple buying millions of 5-megapixel cameras and Philips LED flash for better iPhone imagery, it all sounds too good to be true. Some of this is bound to be in the next iPhone–but all of it? That goes against Apple’s careful incremental update strategy for the device so far. And though moving the iPhone forward to an April launch from its more normal late-Spring cycle would certainly help Apple steal some of the thunder from the Nexus One and other upcoming Android phones, isn’t it a bit close to the purported launch date of the iSlate?