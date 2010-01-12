Google Leads Web Intelligence

Everyday we are bombarded with a seemingly endless stream of information and we need clarity. Google is a forerunner in finding relevancy amid this sea of information. Recently, the search giant created personalized search, whereby users browsing history impacts search results. Personalized search is a small part of a much larger trend: web intelligence.

Amazon was an early leader in web intelligence technology. Users were recommended products based on their browsing history on Amazon.com. What makes Google different from Amazon? Google is making web intelligence tools more commonplace over its vast array of apps in an effort to develop a more dynamic interchange between users and products.

Examples

Google Magic — In the quest to find relevant, interesting information, tech companies such as Google are developing adaptive algorithms that speak to our personal preferences. Google Magic is an effective application of this technology. The RSS Reader feature sifts through all of your RSS browsing history to find relevant feeds and posts.

Newssift — Newssift is a sentiment analysis tool developed by the Financial Times. Based on keywords, Newssift measures how many articles are positive, negative or neutral regarding your query. Accordingly, users can find information that is in-line with their opinion of a particular topic, person, place or organization.

Stats

* There are an estimated 200 million blogs

* The Huffington Post publishes an average of 1,700 posts per week

* The average American receives 5,000 advertising messages per day

* PETA has 53% negative and 17% positive sentiment