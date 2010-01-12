Facebook Is Hiring? We’ll Drink to That!

Last week’s unemployment news was not as rosy as everyone had hoped. Analysts had been predicting that around 8, 000 jobs would be lost in December but the actual figure turned out to be more like 85, 000. But thanks to some recent hiring trends, among other factors, the overall unemployment rate held steady at 10%.

And it seems that there are even good jobs to be had. Take the company that is arguably the most dynamic tech firm around–Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg and the gang are apparently finally ready to get serious about leaping into the virtual payments market that’s been dominated for years by the likes of PayPal.

After dragging its heels about doing this for years–and then abandoning the project while its advertising effort took off–Facebook is now hiring several positions for its Payment Operations team. And just what kind of person makes a great candidate for these jobs? Someone with the necessary experience of course, who can “gather and synthesize relevant data, suggesting improvements in the tools and techniques to help scale the team,” but who is also “smart as balls” and not adverse to the idea of relocating to Dublin, Ireland, where much of the operation will be based.

Dublin surely makes pragmatic sense for the company, as it continues to expand across the globe, but it also makes a bit of spiritual sense. According to this interview with an anonymous Facebook staffer, the corporate culture at Facebook is redolent of the laissez faire approach favored by Web 1.0 tech outfits. That is, so long as you get your work done (the Facebooker uses a more pungent phrase to say as much), you should feel free to knock back a couple of pitchers at lunch. Or, in the case of those soon-to-be new hires, a few pints at the pub. The application process is sure to be robust.

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/booleansplit/ / CC BY 2.0