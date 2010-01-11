The Difficulty of Influencing Teams

I found out in December that we’d be growing fairly quickly over the next quarter. The problem is that I happen to be in a management where, to be honest, I don’t think I could manage another person. Not that I don’t like managing my team, it’s that I’d have too many people to manage. So, restructuring, reorganizing, whatever you’d like to call it has come in to play.

I must admit, I work with a great team of Search professionals. Hard working, smart guys and gals that enjoy their work put out solid SEO products. My challenge now is to influence certain team members to “step up” and take on more responsibility because, well, the company needs them to. We’re growing and we need some people to lead smaller teams and I’ve been tasked with getting that done. So, one of my first questions is “how do I convince Jonesy to manage a group of 4 SEO’s when Jonesy isn’t really a manager yet I know they have the talent?”.

I need to influence.

The challenge is influencing others is learning how to influence others without sounding or looking artificial. I suppose the best approach is to try and if that doesn’t work…try again.

The power of influence will guide. Where, I’m not sure. Watch out Jonesy here I come!