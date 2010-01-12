New MOCA Director Deitch Will Close His Gallery But That Doesn’t Quiet Angry Art Mobs

All the critics who were hemming and hawing about newly-named MOCA director Jeffrey Deitch’s ability to direct a non-profit museum versus run a for-profit gallery have less to bitch about. According to the New York Observer, Deitch’s gallery Deitch Projects will close by June 1, when he is scheduled to take the oath of office, as it were, in Los Angeles. A press conference this morning at MOCA made the announcement official.

Tyler Green at Modern Art Notes has the first interview with Deitch, a massive three-parter published last night, where Deitch reveals that he will provide a list of his entire collection for ethical reasons and does not plan to return to any gallery after his five-year contract is up: “No, I do not intend to go back to art dealing. I’ve always intended this as a wonderful opportunity, to take on the museum. I always intended to wrap up the commercial side of

the gallery to write about this period I’ve been so involved in.”

Still, this announcement is a small consolation to critics who are concerned about Deitch’s ability to make a 180 in his professional life, as well as the bigger question of what will happen when artists which he has represented are championed through the museum’s exhibits. A similar debate raised flags for the New Museum in New York when it was announced that Jeff Koons would curate a show from the collection of one of the museum’s trustees, Dakis Joannou, a move that Deitch later defended during a talk at the Fashion Institute of Technology. (Ahem, Deitch has or has had business relationships with both Koons and Joannou, as well as MOCA founding chairman Eli Broad, proving that the art world is uncomfortably, unavoidably small.)

A press release from MOCA focused on touting Deitch’s contributions as a consultant, writer, critic, and curator–which are no small potatoes, nor are his accomplishments while at Citibank, where he established a revolutionary-at-the-time program that advised patrons on their purchases.

Another question about Deitch’s move is how it will affect the fate of the dozens of artists he represents, some of whom, according to the Wall Street Journal, get stipends and free housing. Aaron Rose, an artist and curator whose film Beautiful Losers featured many of Deitch’s artists, says Deitch has always been very direct with his artists. “I have many friends and associates who get their bread and butter from Deitch Projects and so far all I have heard is how happy they are for him.” At least one of Deitch’s artists didn’t seem to be overly concerned; Steve Powers posted this quip to Twitter: “jeffrey deitch taps chino to curate graffiti show for moca. This will be called MOCA CHINO.”

As far as Deitch’s art world qualifications, Green, whose Modern Art Notes is a kind of art world barometer, collected the first wave of Web-based criticism and makes a very good point: Deitch should be viewed strictly on his business acumen, not his curatorial merits since he’s being hired as a fundraiser, and a non-profit fundraiser at that: “The difference between the for-profit/business world and the non-profit

world and their attendant missions and responsibilities is why there’s

a discussion about whether it is appropriate to hire a businessman to

be a non-profit/museum director.”