5 Marketing Pitfalls to Avoid in 2010

To start off on the right foot in 2010, here are 5 common

mistakes to avoid, when building your marketing plan for the year:

·

Be wary of joining the social marketing

frenzy. As I have said in the past, social marketing is an additional

marketing channel through which you can connect with customers. It is not a

completely new way of marketing. So much trash has been written about social

marketing lately that it is easy to get caught up in the euphoria of “free social

marketing.” It’s not free, and like other channels, if not used properly, it

will not produce positive results.

·

On a similar note, resist the

urge to devote too much time to “grass roots marketing.” One newsletter I

recently received suggested that marketers “blog their brains out” in 2010.

This doesn’t sound like a good program to me.

Instead, concentrate on developing solid value propositions, targeting

your customers, and crafting your messages carefully. Then figure out how to

get the word out…via social marketing channels as well as conventional

channels. Don’t rely on the channel to develop the message.