“Work+Life Fit in 5 Days” Series–Seeing the Possibilities (Day 1)

About three months after the worst part of the recession hit, I spoke to a group of formerly employed mothers who were hoping to get back into the workforce. Many of the women in the audience had not planned to re-enter the job market, but unexpected changes in their financial realities forced them to take the leap. As I listened to their stories, almost every one of them said the same thing to me, “I loved my time with my children, but I wish I’d known there might have been another way I could have kept working and had some flexibility. I just didn’t know there was any other option besides quitting.” They didn’t see the possibilities.

Excerpt from Work+Life: Finding the Fit That’s Right for You:

“When faced with work/life conflict, it’s easy to become extreme in your thinking about how to resolve it. It can indeed seem like you have to quit or walk away from an opportunity without asking for a change, no matter how small. However, the reality is very different. Hopefully, by now you understand that there are an infinite number of ways to creatively fit work into your life. Considering all of the options that lie somewhere in between the two extremes of all work and no work represents a new, more moderate ‘in between’ way of fitting work into your life.

The trick is to choose a work+life fit that suits not only your work and personal realities, but also your comfort level. The beauty of having so many choices is that you can start out small and then, once you’ve tested the waters, perhaps make an even bigger change…” (Click here from more and to print or download PDF)

Takeaway Action Tips:

Watch Your Language! The choice is not “all or nothing,” but the black and white language we use to describe our own work+life fit choices and the choices of others reinforces it even though the reality is actually full of gray. That doesn’t mean that you can’t step away from paid work for a period of time, but it is not the only choice. Unfortunately, the language our culture and especially the media uses to describe work and life is extreme, and often inaccurate. The excerpt highlights a number of examples where the language and an individual’s work+life fit don’t match. There’s the “stay-at-home dad,” who actually works from home editing operas, or the “stay-at-home mom” who actually ran her husband’s construction business for years.