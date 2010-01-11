Cracks Show in Google’s Nexus One Strategy

Google’s Nexus One just keeps popping into the news, but this time its for all the wrong reasons: Barely a week since its launch, the complaints targeted against it are growing from lots of angles. Did Google make a boo boo?

Over at PCWorld is the most damning collection of charges against the Nexus One, and that’s even without ripping into the nastiness of the “superphone” label used by Google’s team during the launch event. That’s since been called into question, after it turned out the Nexus One is merely an up-specced version of the existing Droid Eris handset made by HTC, and carrying the latest installation of Android OS–an upgrade that’ll hit many other Android handsets soon.

Customer Service

This seems to be the biggest gripe. Part of the N1 launch was concentrated on Google’s new phone store, which the company proudly promoted as the global venue for potential N1 customers. They even played up the fact it’ll be expanding soon to sell other handsets across the World–it really is a big deal, according to Google.

But the company totally messed up the other half of a new online business. That’s the hidden infrastructure that makes it all tick–it’s not enough to merely have a glossy store front, if you’ve not got the resources in place to support all the tricky details of dealing with Jo Public. And in Google’s case, the biggest failing is in customer support: There are recurring tales of woe with consumers being referred between Google, T-Mobile and HTC client helplines without anyone taking responsibility or even offering to genuinely help.

If this effort really is to transform the way Android phones are sold, Google needs to get all ship-shape and Bristol fashion on its customer liaison as soon as humanly possible. Otherwise Apple will just steal the lead again with the next-gen iPhone.