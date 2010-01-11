Hot at CES 2010: Mullets and Prosthetics

As a first time attendee, I found the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show simultaneously overwhelming and underwhelming. There was the never-ending expansiveness of sights and sounds but a lack of any robust, breakthrough technology. As I methodically toured the show, I saw the popular trends–3-D television, e-readers and multi-touch devices–but also noted other emerging ideas. In fact, two trends were particularly noticeable in their attempts to fill in voids created by new technologies.



Visually appealing case designs by Speck



The first trend, which I have dubbed “mullet design,” is a movement to bring individual style to products that have minimal visual identities. For those unfamiliar with the term, a mullet is a hairstyle that can be described as “business in the front, and party in the rear.” Now I’m not referring to the haircuts of CES attendees (they trended more towards ponytails anyway), but rather the state of an ever-growing number of handheld touchscreen devices.

Lacking buttons and other decorative hardware, these devices have a clean, business-like front. Placed side-by-side, most of these products are largely indistinguishable from each other (see also High Definition TVs for a similar blandness).