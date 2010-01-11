Fly Green, For Real

This blog is part of our Inspired Ethonomics series. Patti Prairie is the CEO of Brighter Planet, a startup whose purpose is to help manage our environmental footprint, you can follow via their blog

We at Brighter Planet regularly come across rankings of green airlines, but it’s not always easy to tell which metrics they’re based on. Like anything else in the climate change arena, if you want to cut through the rhetoric and hand waving, you have to go right to the data. Naturally, that’s just what we did.

We took 9.2 million flight records from a government database and ran them through our climate emissions engine. (Fun fact: this processing, including cross-tabulation and indexing, takes about 15 minutes on a standard household computer.) We analyzed these flight segments accounting for over a dozen characteristics, including aircraft size, seat class and pitch, engine type, fuel efficiency (unlike automobiles, this involves a different third-degree polynomial function for each representative aircraft model), capacity, freight payload, and revenue.

Our goal for this analysis was to determine how much *fuel* was used by each passenger. From a climate standpoint, this is the key metric: since we know how much carbon is in each liter of jet fuel, we can deduce exactly how much greenhouse gas impact each passenger is responsible for.

The results were surprising.



Given all the hype about the routing efficiency and modern fleet attributes of the new-era “budget” airlines, you’d think they’d dominate the top of the list. But in reality, only JetBlue makes the cut–indeed, it comes in first place. The other major discount shops, Airtran and Southwest, come in dead last on our list, producing 60% and 40% more emissions per passenger, respectively, than JetBlue.