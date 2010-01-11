The Secret Weapon Driving Volkswagen’s Hybrid Compact Coupe? Das CEO

Volkswagen is starting 2010 in the fast lane. Moments ago at the Detroit Auto Show, it announced a new concept car, a snappy looking coupe with a hybrid engine called the New Compact Coupe. It’s a hybrid on many levels–the company describes it as positioned somewhere between the Scirocco, Europe’s best selling sports car, and the CC, which is available in the States. Let the gearhead boasting begin: The company says the car can get 45 mpg, with CO2 emissions of 98 g/km, and attain a top speed of 141 mph. (For those more interested in interior stylings, the car comes with light-colored “Berry White” leather. Insert “Love Unlimited” jokes here.)

What a difference a year makes.

Last year Volkswagen leapfrogged from the No. 3 spot in worldwide car sales to No. 1–an uncertain perch–due in part to its recent combination with Porsche and to European cash-for-clunkers stimulus programs. In Europe, the company reigns supreme. But to hold on to its global leadership, and to make it real, VW needs to win over America. They’ve got their work cut out for them. They now have only 2.9% of the U.S. market share, down from 7% during its Beetle heyday in the 1970s. Hyundai’s market share is 4.3%, with a bullet.

Product and marketing aside, their not so secret weapon is the charismatic Stefan Jacoby, the CEO of Volkswagen America, and the subject of a lengthy Fast Company profile that will be published on Fast Company later this week. (The story took me all the way to Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen’s headquarters.) Since arriving in the U.S. in 2007, Jacoby has crisscrossed the company visiting disgruntled dealers, and learning what the U.S. consumer expects from the German automaker.