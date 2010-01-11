Next Decade Dream Jobs

Growth. Perks. Prestige. Paychecks. In this economy, it’s easy to forget that some positions have ’em all (probably because the media keeps bombarding us with phrases like “in this economy”). But no more! We’ve scoured the classifieds–okay, the Internet–to round up seven of America’s dreamiest jobs. So go ahead, take a look. If nothing else, it’s a great way to … waste time at work.

1. YouTube Sensation

Two years after YouTube invited members to become “partners” by slapping ads on their videos, the most successful users are earning six-figure incomes and gaining real-world notoriety.

Bottom Line: Michael Buckley nets an estimated $100,000/year from his What the Buck comedy series; Lucas Cruikshank inked a deal to play his YouTube alter ago–a whiny 6-year-old named Fred Figglehorn–on the silver screen.

2. Food Scientist

Think you’ve nailed the next great ice-cream flavor? Or even a cutting-edge chip combination? Well, you’re in luck: Employment of food scientists is expected to grow 16% over the next decade, faster than the occupational average.

Bottom line: The median salary hovers $60,000, but we’re still salivating over this job description: At Ben & Jerry’s, Derek Spors is responsible for “creating (and tasting) new flavors for the company, including ‘Marsha, Marsha, Marshmallow’ and ‘Karamel Sutra.'”

3. Etsy Mogul

On Etsy, the Web’s leading marketplace for crafts and vintage goods, some users have parlayed their pastimes–knitting, sketching, sculpting–into $100,000+ empires.

Bottom Line: Caroline Colom Vasquez expects to reap $250,000 in annual sales from her Etsy shop, Paloma’s Nest, which sells ceramic and wood collectibles.