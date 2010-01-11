Teacher, Where Do E-books Come From?

The new syllabus over at BestCollegesOnline is pretty straightforward. Students might need a refresher on the heritage of their increasingly ubiquitous Kindles. So the college guide site has posted a lineage chart, showing how primitive Clay Sumerian Tablets (3500 BC) and Egyptian Papyrus scrolls (2400 BC) evolved into wax tablet codex (200 BC), Gutenberg’s printing press (1440), and more modern dalliances like the Japanese cell-phone text novel ;).