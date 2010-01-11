My Themes for 2010

Below are some themes that appeal to me and that I plan to explore

further during the coming year. Hopefully you can see a link between

these and some of the items on my wish list for the coming decade in my

previous post.

Regaining trust

– A major discussion within the business world. Businesses are at the

bottom of the barrel on public trust, equal only with politicians. Will

increased corporate citizenship be enough to change this or do we need

to do something more fundamental?

Stakeholder engagement – I spent a lot of time on employee engagement

in the last month or two of 2009. I am interested in other stakeholder

groups too and in particular the contrasting expectations individuals

have of a company depending on which stakeholder hat they are wearing.

Terminology – CR, sustainability, philanthropy…

we sprinkle these and many other terms into our discussions. While I am

aware of the differences in their meanings I have had difficulty

envisaging a framework that accommodates them all. I have recently

started to see how they could fit together and I hope to collect my

thoughts enough to write a short paper on this, or failing that, at

least a chart!

The role of the CR practitioner

– What are the components of a profession as opposed to a job?

Certification, ethics codes, job descriptions, specialist recruiters,

insurance indemnity. As a governing board member of the Corporate Responsibility Officers

(CRO) Association and chair of the professional development committee

of the association I am passionate about creating a foundation for the

CR practitioner that puts it on a par with other professions. I hope to

work on making some of these a reality in 2010.