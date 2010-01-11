2010 Trend Report

What does it mean to Wave? How is crowdfunding revolutionizing the non-profit sector? What does it mean to make tangible impact?

Since our 2009 trend report, Google Wave has turned the tech world on its head, Kiva revolutionized the non-profit business model and Kleiner Perkins is funding eco-innovation with the $500 million Green Fund. While there is a unifying theme (think sustainability, green, digital communities, crowdsourcing) throughout the 2010 trends, there is also a feeling of restlessness. Wall Street culture is causing a class divide with Main Street and we have seen little of the promised change.

What does all of this mean? We have analyzed key digital innovators, such as Google and Amazon, alongside the rise of China, the global marketplace and the class divide between Wall Street and Main Street to provide a comprehensive view of what we can expect in 2010:

1. Web of Intelligence — Since the late 1990s, Amazon has leveraged web intelligence to create a personalized user experience. Today, Google is taking this concept into new areas, such as e-mail and search. We explore how will web intelligence will change the way we learn, communicate and navigate the web.

2. Agile Development — In the past, corporations have been slow to innovate — erring on the side of caution instead of action. As company coffers continue to shrink, it’s becoming evermore crucial to innovate on a dime. For instance, blur Group outsources thousands of freelancers to find innovative solutions for their clients. This crowdsourcing method pulls the talents of many to innovate quickly and efficiently.

3. Freedom: New Way of Creativity — With more self-publishing tools on the web than ever, everyone can share their voice. Whether your a graphic designer on Tumblr or a poet on Google Wave or a WordPress auto aficionado, everyday online platforms are making creative expression more accessible to a greater audience.

4. Influencer Society — The web completely revolutionized influence by enabling niche community leaders to become global digital superstars and have real-world impact. The web enabled Perez Hilton to transition from anonymity to internet superstar. As internet usage increases in 2010, we should expect more digital superstars to become book authors to television hosts.